Finding your fit: the quest for the perfect sports bra
Article in images

Shock Absorber Classic Sports Bra

 

Shock Absorber Classic Sports Bra - Shock Absorber Classic Sports Bra
Shock Absorber Classic Sports Bra
Shock Absorber Classic Sports Bra
Sizes: 32-36 A; 32-44 B, C; 28-44 D, DD, E, F
£27 from www.lessbounce.com and most good sports shops
Details: Rear fastening, scoop back, adjustable padded shoulder straps, comfortable soft and wide underband, gel hook and eye, moisture-wicking and breathable fabric
My verdict: Many sports bras create a “mono boob” look but this one actually offered some “lift and separate.” It still had all the benefits of Shock Absorbers’ great support system during exercise but it also gave my boobs a good shape so I’d be happy wearing this under a work-day top. The moisture-wicking fabric is also a bonus and the straps were really comfy.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
26/03/2010
