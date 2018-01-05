Shock Absorber Pump Sports Bra Shock Absorber Pump Sports Bra Shock Absorber Pump Sports Bra

Sizes 32-36A, 32-38 B, C, D

£27 from www.lessbounce.com

£30 for sizes D to HH from www.bravissimo.com

Details: Medium impact sports bra top, light padding for an enhanced shape and support, racer back straps. Comes in white with black trim or black, and limited edition ocean splash.

Jill’s verdict: I love the look of this bra - two gorgeous shades of blue and a really cool design. It's so well constructed at the front that there was no way my boobs were going anywhere, running or static. However, I felt it was a bit lumpy for wearing under a tight-fitting t-shirt and it would show through a white shirt.

My verdict: As a smaller girl I would happily wear this for sport and at the office. It gave by boobs a real boost, without looking too “mono booby.” Because of the racer style straps it would not be possible to wear this with a low-neck top, though.









