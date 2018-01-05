>
>
Finding your fit: the quest for the perfect sports bra
Article in images

Shock Absorber Pump Sports Bra

   

Shock Absorber Pump Sports Bra - Shock Absorber Pump Sports Bra
Shock Absorber Pump Sports Bra
Shock Absorber Pump Sports Bra
Sizes 32-36A, 32-38 B, C, D
£27 from www.lessbounce.com
£30 for sizes D to HH from www.bravissimo.com
Details: Medium impact sports bra top, light padding for an enhanced shape and support, racer back straps. Comes in white with black trim or black, and limited edition ocean splash.
Jill’s verdict: I love the look of this bra - two gorgeous shades of blue and a really cool design. It's so well constructed at the front that there was no way my boobs were going anywhere, running or static. However, I felt it was a bit lumpy for wearing under a tight-fitting t-shirt and it would show through a white shirt.
My verdict: As a smaller girl I would happily wear this for sport and at the office. It gave by boobs a real boost, without looking too “mono booby.” Because of the racer style straps it would not be possible to wear this with a low-neck top, though.




  
 
Health and Fitness Editor
26/03/2010
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most beautiful villages in EuropeThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Jessica Albas maternity style100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         