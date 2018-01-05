Gym myths busting - shape up now

In this article





















Gym myth busting



Get the most out of your workout with our experts' guide to gym myth busting. If you're trying to lose weight, tone up, get fitter or drop a dress size, the amount of conflicting info when it comes to exercising can be overwhelming. And with Christmas just around the corner, now is officially the best time to start getting in shape. If you start a routine now, you can lose weight steadily and safely to look party perfect for the winter festivities.



We've enlisted the expert aid of exercise guru's Gillian Reeves, National Group Exercise Manager at Virgin Active Gyms, Phil Nourse, Power Plate's Master Trainer, and Sarah Bugliarello, Fitness Consultant at Gym Company, to sort the fact from the fiction in the fitness stakes.



Image © iStockphoto

