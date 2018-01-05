Morning exercise

Myth: You have to exercise in the morning to get the most out of your workout

False. You should exercise at a time of day that suits you. Your body will respond in the same way to exercise whether it is morning afternoon or evening. Make sure you have a small snack before any workout about an hour before hand to ensure you have enough energy for the whole session.

Some people prefer to exercise in the morning as they feel it sets them up for the day which can work well whereas others just aren’t early birds and prefer to exercise in the evening at the end of the day to de-stress. Either way, the important thing is to make sure you make the time for your exercise sessions and do them between 3 and 5 times a week. - Gillian Reeves



Image © Brand X Pictures