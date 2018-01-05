In this article





















Muscle bound

Myth: If you do lots of weights you will bulk out



This depends on what you are training for. It is very difficult to increase muscle size for both men and women. If it was easy to bulk up, the people that desire this would all have bulging biceps when the reality is in order to bulk up, regular structured intense



It is incredibly difficult for women to add muscle mass as testosterone levels are generally not high enough. If you do not want to get bulky, do sets of between 10 - 15 repetitions so that by number 15 you cannot complete any more.



If you do want to get bulky, you must lift very heavy weights so that you fatigue on rep number 5.- Gillian Reeves



