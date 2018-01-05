In this article





















Fat burning

Myth: Cardio is the fastest way to lose weight and tone up True and False. The fastest way to



Cardio is an effective weight loss tool as you can realistically burn 300-600 calories in an exercise session; it will also have a positive impact upon metabolism. Also don’t forget that cardio doesn’t have to mean plodding away on the treadmill, bike or cross trainer. It could also include more high intensity, interval work such as a spin class, a netball game or



Weight training is, however, a key part of a weight loss and physique transformation program. It will give your muscles a better shape, make them tighter (i.e. they will hold greater tone) and it will increase your metabolism meaning you’ll burn more calories, and thus - Phil Nourse

True and False. The fastest way to lose weight is diet . Some people may find that statement controversial but it is true. It is far easier to cut 1000 calories out of your diet per day than burn 1000 calories from exercise . That said, if we just diet and neglect exercise our metabolism may slow and eventually our weight loss may plateau.Cardio is an effective weight loss tool as you can realistically burn 300-600 calories in an exercise session; it will also have a positive impact upon metabolism. Also don’t forget that cardio doesn’t have to mean plodding away on the treadmill, bike or cross trainer. It could also include more high intensity, interval work such as a spin class, a netball game or tennis match.Weight training is, however, a key part of a weight loss and physique transformation program. It will give your muscles a better shape, make them tighter (i.e. they will hold greater tone) and it will increase your metabolism meaning you’ll burn more calories, and thus fat , all the time.