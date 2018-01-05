>
>
Gym myths busting - shape up now
  
Cardio central
In this article

Cardio central


Myth: You have to do 40 minutes of cardio before you start burning fat

False: At rest you’re actually mainly burning fat. The problem is that you’re not actually using much energy so you’re not burning much fat. As you exercise energy demand increases and in order to deliver this fast enough to muscles there is a shift towards carbohydrate, but fat is still being burned.

As exercise progresses and a balance in the metabolism is reached the percentage of energy coming from fat increases and, yes, it is often said that after around 40 minutes this percentage has increased significantly. So what does all this mean?

There are two ways of looking at the problem, both of which are correct in their own way. Firstly our bodyweight and body fat levels are not dictated by what energy source we use in exercise, they are dictated by energy balance across the day, i.e. how much we eat versus how much we burn. With this is mind, the key factor is not how long we exercise for but how many calories we burn whilst we exercise.

More intense exercise performed for shorter periods seems to have a bigger impact upon metabolism so we’re burning more calories when we’re just sitting watching TV in the evening.

On the other hand there is an argument, supported by some evidence, that longer exercise bouts train the fat burning metabolic systems and thus make us a more effective fat burner all the time. The logical conclusion is to do some shorter, high intensity sessions, perhaps in an interval training fashion, and some longer, slower sessions. - Phil Nourse

Image © Photo.com
Health and Fitness Editor
02/11/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornHot celebrity men in uniform
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Play Our 2048 Game!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         