Time for results
Myth: The longer you spend in the gym the quicker you will get results
True and false: There is no doubt that a significant commitment to exercise
is required to bring about noteworthy physical changes. That said, it is very easy to over train and many will find that a well planned, targeted exercise
program will garner better results than one which just revolves around living in the gym.
If weight loss
is a key goal then the more calories
you can burn in the gym the quicker you will lose weight
. However, as has been previously discussed, shorter, higher intensity sessions can play an essential role in a training program, as can weight training. - Phil Nourse
