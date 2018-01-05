>
Gym myths busting - shape up now
  
Time for results
Time for results


Myth: The longer you spend in the gym the quicker you will get results

True and false: There is no doubt that a significant commitment to exercise is required to bring about noteworthy physical changes. That said, it is very easy to over train and many will find that a well planned, targeted exercise program will garner better results than one which just revolves around living in the gym.

If weight loss is a key goal then the more calories you can burn in the gym the quicker you will lose weight. However, as has been previously discussed, shorter, higher intensity sessions can play an essential role in a training program, as can weight training. - Phil Nourse


Image © Adidas - ADP1643 Response II ladies watch
Health and Fitness Editor
02/11/2010
