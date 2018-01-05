Energy drain
Myth: Exercising can sap your energy levels
Exercise
should boost your energy levels after the workout. This however depends on the intensity of your workout, your diet
, sleep and stress
. Exercise
can have a positive impact on how you feel afterwards because of the feel good hormones
(endorphins) that are released.
A standard workout at a moderate to vigorous intensity should certainly leave you feeling full of beans, but if you have run a marathon for example, you would more than likely feel like your energy levels have been sapped! - Gillian Reeves
This is true and false. If you train hard you might feel a bit tired afterwards. But getting fitter and stronger will increase your general energy levels. - Sarah Bugliarello
Image © Photodisc