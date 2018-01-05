In this article





















Energy drain

Myth: Exercising can sap your energy levels



A standard workout at a moderate to vigorous intensity should certainly leave you feeling full of beans, but if you have run a marathon for example, you would more than likely feel like your energy levels have been sapped! - Gillian Reeves



Exercise should boost your energy levels after the workout. This however depends on the intensity of your workout, your diet , sleep and stress Exercise can have a positive impact on how you feel afterwards because of the feel good hormones (endorphins) that are released.A standard workout at a moderate to vigorous intensity should certainly leave you feeling full of beans, but if you have run a marathon for example, you would more than likely feel like your energy levels have been sapped! - Sarah Bugliarello





Image © Photodisc

This is true and false. If you train hard you might feel a bit tired afterwards. But getting fitter and stronger will increase your general energy levels.Image © Photodisc