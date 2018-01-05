>
Gym myths busting - shape up now
  
Energy drain
Energy drain


Myth: Exercising can sap your energy levels

Exercise should boost your energy levels after the workout. This however depends on the intensity of your workout, your diet, sleep and stress. Exercise can have a positive impact on how you feel afterwards because of the feel good hormones (endorphins) that are released.

A standard workout at a moderate to vigorous intensity should certainly leave you feeling full of beans, but if you have run a marathon for example, you would more than likely feel like your energy levels have been sapped! - Gillian Reeves

This is true and false. If you train hard you might feel a bit tired afterwards. But getting fitter and stronger will increase your general energy levels. - Sarah Bugliarello 


