Body focus

Myth: You should work on different parts of your body each day Almost true. It is best to work opposing parts of your body on different days. For example, work the front of your body one day and the back of your body another day.



Exercises should be integrated meaning that lots of body parts and muscle groups are used within one exercise. Isolation Exercises such as bicep curls still have their place, however they are time consuming and not as functional and arguably less effective. - Gillian Reeves



It depends what your goals are. If you are aiming to add muscle mass, then using a split routine is great. Training different body parts each session allows maximum focus on each area and maximum rest before you train the same bodypart again. - Sarah Bugliarello





Image © iStockphoto

