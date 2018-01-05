>
>
Gym myths busting - shape up now
  
Body focus
In this article

Body focus


Myth: You should work on different parts of your body each day

Almost true. It is best to work opposing parts of your body on different days. For example, work the front of your body one day and the back of your body another day.

Exercises should be integrated meaning that lots of body parts and muscle groups are used within one exercise. Isolation Exercises such as bicep curls still have their place, however they are time consuming and not as functional and arguably less effective. - Gillian Reeves 

It depends what your goals are. If you are aiming to add muscle mass, then using a split routine is great. Training different body parts each session allows maximum focus on each area and maximum rest before you train the same bodypart again. - Sarah Bugliarello


Image © iStockphoto
Health and Fitness Editor
02/11/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Tricks and tips for an active new yearMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         