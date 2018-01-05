Metabolism myths
Myth: Exercising will increase your metabolism so you can eat more
True and false. If you are exercising, your metabolism will increase and thus the amount of food required to maintain your bodyweight will also increase. The problem is that often people overestimate how much more food they can eat and it is not uncommon to see people gain weight when they begin an exercise
program for this very reason. - Phil Nourse
If you aim is fat
loss, you should eat a healthy diet
, exercise
frequently and never use the excuse that you’ve earned a Big Mac
because you’ve trained hard! - Sarah Bugliarello
Image © iStockphoto