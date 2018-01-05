In this article





















Metabolism myths

Myth: Exercising will increase your metabolism so you can eat more - Phil Nourse





If you aim is - Sarah Bugliarello



Image © iStockphoto True and false. If you are exercising, your metabolism will increase and thus the amount of food required to maintain your bodyweight will also increase. The problem is that often people overestimate how much more food they can eat and it is not uncommon to see people gain weight when they begin an exercise program for this very reason.If you aim is fat loss, you should eat a healthy diet exercise frequently and never use the excuse that you’ve earned a Big Mac because you’ve trained hard!Image © iStockphoto

