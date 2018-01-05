Quick fix
Myth: Skipping meals and exercising will make you lose weight quicker
False. Skipping meals is one of the biggest mistakes made by people looking to lose weight
. Whilst it may reduce your calorie intake it will also dramatically reduce your metabolism which reduces the amount of calories
you will burn.
The key is to eat small meals regularly throughout the day. This will maximize your metabolic rate and as long as total calorie intake is controlled your weight loss
should be effective and steady. - Phil Nourse
