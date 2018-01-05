>
Gym myths busting - shape up now
Myth: Skipping meals and exercising will make you lose weight quicker

False. Skipping meals is one of the biggest mistakes made by people looking to lose weight. Whilst it may reduce your calorie intake it will also dramatically reduce your metabolism which reduces the amount of calories you will burn.

The key is to eat small meals regularly throughout the day. This will maximize your metabolic rate and as long as total calorie intake is controlled your weight loss should be effective and steady. - Phil Nourse


