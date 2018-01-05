In this article













Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover One more sambuca shot won't hurt... If you're anything like us, when

One more sambuca shot won't hurt... If you're anything like us, when Rihanna is playing up loud and the dance floor is packed, having one more cheeky shot seems like an inspired idea. But come the morning after, with your head reeling, your breath steaming and your skin parched, hangover hell can easily bring you back down to earth with a bump (no - make that an insistent banging).



Luckily, as experienced party-girls and seasoned hangover shirkers, we have a few tricks up our sleeves, which range from the simple philosophy of drinking less, to more practical hangover management techniques.



You can breeze through the party season with these hangover cures and secret tips for waking up the next day without the urge to hurl.



Party season? Bring it. Image © Getty

