>
>
Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover
  
Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover
In this article

Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover


Boozy belly?

If your hangover symptoms involve rushing to the loo all day, don't worry. There are a few ways to manage the damage.

Amanda Hamilton, expert nutritionist says: "Avoid painkillers if you can as they may irritate your stomach."

Sneak some Immodium into your handbag to deal with the dreaded boozy belly blues - any sofeminine girl should have them to hand during party season.

If your stomach is unsettled you may think stodging up your system with fatty, carbs will help but the best foods to snack on are oats and vegetables as they aid digestion. Drink plenty of water too.

Amanda Hamilton explains: "After a night of heavy drinking the intestines lose their ability to absorb water.

"This leads to a release of fluid from the intestinal lining which can result in an attack of diarrhoea that lasts until the alcohol has left the digestive system."

Gross. Picturing this is enough for us to say no to that last round!

Image © Getty

17/11/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveJessica Albas maternity style
Kate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looksTricks and tips for an active new year
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         