Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover

Boozy belly? If your hangover symptoms involve rushing to the loo all day, don't worry. There are a few ways to manage the damage.



Amanda Hamilton, expert nutritionist says: "Avoid painkillers if you can as they may irritate your stomach."



Sneak some Immodium into your handbag to deal with the dreaded boozy belly blues - any sofeminine girl should have them to hand during party season.



If your stomach is unsettled you may think stodging up your system with fatty, carbs will help but the best foods to snack on are oats and vegetables as they aid



Amanda Hamilton explains: "After a night of heavy drinking the intestines lose their ability to absorb water.



"This leads to a release of fluid from the intestinal lining which can result in an attack of diarrhoea that lasts until the alcohol has left the



Gross. Picturing this is enough for us to

