In this article













Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover

Facing food After a heavy night out, sometimes the last thing we want to do is eat. But a little of the right foods can get you feeling back on form.



Sabrina Hamilton from



Alcohol removes potassium from our bodies, causing us to feel more dehydrated.



"Eating a



Another superfood to combat hangover blues is





After a heavy night out, sometimes the last thing we want to do is eat. But a little of the right foods can get you feeling back on form.Sabrina Hamilton from Fruit for the Office says: "The best thing to do when you have a hangover is to eat a banana as they are packed full of potassium."Alcohol removes potassium from our bodies, causing us to feel more dehydrated."Eating a banana rapidly replenishes our bodies with the potassium we need to function better."Another superfood to combat hangover blues is coconut water. Grab a few Vita Coco cartons post party and top up your energy and hydration levels without binging on sugar. Image © Getty

