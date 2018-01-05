>
Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover
Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover


Facing food

After a heavy night out, sometimes the last thing we want to do is eat. But a little of the right foods can get you feeling back on form.

Sabrina Hamilton from Fruit for the Office says: "The best thing to do when you have a hangover is to eat a banana as they are packed full of potassium."

Alcohol removes potassium from our bodies, causing us to feel more dehydrated.

"Eating a banana rapidly replenishes our bodies with the potassium we need to function better."

Another superfood to combat hangover blues is coconut water. Grab a few Vita Coco cartons post party and top up your energy and hydration levels without binging on sugar.


