|
Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover
|
|
In this article
Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover
Facing foodAfter a heavy night out, sometimes the last thing we want to do is eat. But a little of the right foods can get you feeling back on form.
Sabrina Hamilton from Fruit for the Office says: "The best thing to do when you have a hangover is to eat a banana as they are packed full of potassium."
Alcohol removes potassium from our bodies, causing us to feel more dehydrated.
"Eating a banana rapidly replenishes our bodies with the potassium we need to function better."
Another superfood to combat hangover blues is coconut water. Grab a few Vita Coco cartons post party and top up your energy and hydration levels without binging on sugar.
Image © Getty
|
|
Ursula Dewey
17/11/2011
|
Article Plan Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover ▼
|