Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover
Vitamin cocktail 

A post boozing vitamin cocktail is a great way to top up your defences the morning after.

Doctor and nutritionist, Dr Sarah Brewer says: “Milk Thistle extracts have a powerful effect to protect liver cells from the poisonous effects of excess alcohol. They contain an antioxidant complex used by the liver to neutralise toxins."

She adds: “Globe artichoke stimulates bile production which is especially helpful the morning after as increased bile production reduces nausea, bloating and indigestion - often within 30 minutes.”

Milk Thistle 30 x capsules, £12.95, available from www.healthspan.co.uk

artichoke extract 120 x capsules, £6.95, available from www.healthspan.co.uk


17/11/2011
