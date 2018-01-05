>
Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover
  
Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover
Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover


Hangover hydration

Re-hydration is essential for any hangover fix.

Nutritionist Barbara Cox says: "Drink plenty of fluids and start your day with some lemon and ginger in hot water - the ginger will ease your nausea."

"Alcohol is really acidic and our bodies love to be alkaline, so you need to restore the balance!"

If you're feeling a mid-afternoon slump come on, defend yourself with some peppermint tea which will help address your alkaline balance and bring your mood up, along with your energy levels.

