Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover

Hangover hydration

Re-hydration is essential for any hangover fix.



Nutritionist Barbara Cox says: "Drink plenty of fluids and start your day with some lemon and ginger in hot water - the ginger will ease your nausea."

"Alcohol is really acidic and our bodies love to be alkaline, so you need to restore the balance!"



If you're feeling a mid-afternoon slump come on, defend yourself with some peppermint tea which will help address your alkaline balance and bring your mood up, along with your energy levels.

