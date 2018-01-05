>
Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover
Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover
Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover


Damage limitation

No matter how hard our heads hurt today, we'll be back on the bottle in time for the next night out.

If you're still haunted by the aftermath of your last session then follow these tips to drink smart and wake up feeling fresher.

1. Don’t mix your drinks.
2. Chase each alcoholic drink with some water.
3. Before heading to bed drink some juice to start rehydrating your body.
 
We all know drinking less is the answer to avoiding the post booze blues, but if you are preparing for a big night out, it's worth planning ahead beyond your outfit.

That means lining your stomach. During the day, prior to your evening out, try and drink at least two pints of water and give your stomach something work with by eating a hearty meal. 

17/11/2011
