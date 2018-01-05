In this article













Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover

Damage limitation No matter how hard our heads hurt today, we'll be back on the bottle in time for the next night out.



If you're still haunted by the aftermath of your last session then follow these tips to drink smart and wake up feeling fresher.



1. Don’t mix your drinks.

2. Chase each alcoholic drink with some water.

3. Before heading to bed drink some juice to start rehydrating your body.





That means lining your stomach. During the day, prior to your evening out, try and drink at least two pints of water and give your stomach something work with by eating a hearty meal.



We all know drinking less is the answer to avoiding the post booze blues, but if you are preparing for a big night out, it's worth planning ahead beyond your outfit.

