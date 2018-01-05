Hangover cures: How to cure a hangover

>
Fitness fix

Dig deep and get exercising if you want to rid yourself of your toxic hangover. Even if you're feeling like death, increasing your heart rate and sweating out your toxins will make you feel refreshed. The good news is that 'exercise' the morning after can be gentle, and effective.

Danny Saunders, Personal Training Coach at The Laboratory Spa and Health Club says: “I frequently prescribe meditative walking for hung over clients. With meditative walking, you need only set a comfortable pace and work to maintain a rhythmic relationship between the number of steps taken for each breathing cycle.

"Walking means your desire to drink more water will increase, supporting all your bodily systems of detoxification (great for all that booze consumed the night before!) and elimination, as well as improving digestion.”


