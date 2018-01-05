Holiday body | How to lose weight in a month
4 weeks to go
We spoke to Kara Daly, personal trainer and fitness
expert at Virgin Active Health Centres
to find out how long it takes to see results.
She says: "Two to three months would be a decent amount of time to commit yourself to a structured fitness
programme.
"However one month would be good enough to see a noticeable difference and feel bikini confident for your holiday! Some women also prefer boot camps, these usually last a week can give fantastic weight loss
results."
If you can't afford a boot camp drill before your holiday (and let's face it we'd rather take time off work to relax than run around with a backpack and do press-ups) then these exercises
should be enough to get you feeling trimmer in four weeks...
Image © iStockphoto