In this article















Holiday body | How to lose weight in a month

Easy to do exercises

Iain Reitze, head physical trainer at



"For a really effective way of toning your legs and bum in the run up to your summer holiday. Watch TV lying on your side and do 50 side leg raises on one side, then repeat on the other side.



"Follow this with 40 on each leg, then 30, 20, 10. Try this every day and you will have a bikini-ready bum in no time!"



We particularly appreciated his next piece of advice - proof that shopping is actually good for you. Iain says:



"Whilst out shopping for all those holiday essentials, carry your bags with a slightly bent arm to help to tone your arms and shoulders. What’s even better is that the more you buy, the stronger the toning effect!"



Now that's the kind of Boot Camp we don't mind signing up for!



Iain Reitze, head physical trainer at Prestige Boot Camp suggests the following easy-to-do exercises which can be simply integrated into part of your day:"For a really effective way of toning your legs and bum in the run up to your summer holiday. Watch TV lying on your side and do 50 side leg raises on one side, then repeat on the other side."Follow this with 40 on each leg, then 30, 20, 10. Try this every day and you will have a bikini-ready bum in no time!"We particularly appreciated his next piece of advice - proof that shopping is actually good for you. Iain says:"Whilst out shopping for all those holiday essentials, carry your bags with a slightly bent arm to help to tone your arms and shoulders. What’s even better is that the more you buy, the stronger the toning effect!"Now that's the kind of Boot Camp we don't mind signing up for! Image © iStockphoto

