>
>
Holiday body | How to lose weight in a month
  
Holiday body | How to lose weight in a month
In this article

Holiday body | How to lose weight in a month


Flat stomach
 

As well as sunblock, having a flat stomach is high on our holiday check list. Kara Daly recommends these exercises to tone your tummy, ready for its summer outings at the beach.

She says: "Sit-ups and the classic plank hold are always good exercises for the tum - but never place you hands under your neck or head to force your upper body into a sit-up movement. It's very damaging to the neck.

"When completing the plank make sure that you are in neutral spine at all times - don't push the bum into the air as this will make the exercise easier!"

So other than these exercises, what else can be effective?

Kara says: "Leg raises are also good - lying on your back and raising the legs off the ground (always pushing the lower back down into the floor to engage the core.)"

When you feel the burn you know you're shaping up - remember no pain no gain.

Image © iStockphoto
Health and Fitness Editor
16/05/2013
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!New celebrity couples
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         