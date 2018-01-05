>
>
Holiday body | How to lose weight in a month
  
Holiday body | How to lose weight in a month
In this article

Holiday body | How to lose weight in a month


Nice bum
 

Squats are the perfect exercise to sculpt an enviable arse (for want of a better word).

On holiday we might not spend much time seeing it ourselves, but for the benefit of other beach goers, we naturally want it to look it's peachy best.

Kara suggests lunges and squats but emphasises that technique is everything: "Ensure that the glute muscles are being fully engaged though and that the bum is getting the best workout possible.

This means that when squating the weight must be pushed down through the heels of the foot and the knees should be pushed out so they are over the third toe of each foot - the spine also needs to be kept in neutral."

Image © Polka Dot
Health and Fitness Editor
16/05/2013
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         