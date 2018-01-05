In this article















Holiday body | How to lose weight in a month

Top tips So to recap how to get summer slim, here are Kara Daly's top tips for



Warm up, cool down, stretch out

"Always warm-up properly and always cool-down and stretch at the end of a work out."



Interval training and circuit training

"These are excellent ways to achieve



Avoid a faddy diet

"Assess your food intake and then make realistic adjustments that are sustainable long-term."



Measure your stats

"A great way of assessing your progress is to measure your stats e.g hips, waist, chest - this can help you see your initial progress."



A summer ready body can be yours - and in less time than you think.

So to recap how to get summer slim, here are Kara Daly's top tips for weight loss through exercise "Always warm-up properly and always cool-down and stretch at the end of a work out.""These are excellent ways to achieve weight loss and toning and group classes are a fab idea if you struggle to motivate yourself and train."Assess your food intake and then make realistic adjustments that are sustainable long-term.""A great way of assessing your progress is to measure your stats e.g hips, waist, chest - this can help you see your initial progress."A summer ready body can be yours - and in less time than you think. Image iStockphoto

