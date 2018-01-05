|
Holiday body | How to lose weight in a month
Top tipsSo to recap how to get summer slim, here are Kara Daly's top tips for weight loss through exercise:
Warm up, cool down, stretch out
"Always warm-up properly and always cool-down and stretch at the end of a work out."
Interval training and circuit training
"These are excellent ways to achieve weight loss and toning and group classes are a fab idea if you struggle to motivate yourself and train."
Avoid a faddy diet
"Assess your food intake and then make realistic adjustments that are sustainable long-term."
Measure your stats
"A great way of assessing your progress is to measure your stats e.g hips, waist, chest - this can help you see your initial progress."
A summer ready body can be yours - and in less time than you think.
Image iStockphoto
Health and Fitness Editor
16/05/2013
