In this article















Holiday body | How to lose weight in a month

Fast results With only four weeks to



Luckily



"A common misconception is that the best way to achieve



So if you only have four weeks to shape up, interval workouts should be high on your to-do list.



Whether you run, cycle or row, after your warm up work at your maximum capacity for one minute and alternate with a minute of less intensive



You'll soon feel your heart pumping and will soon see the results.



With only four weeks to lose weight and tone up, fast results are most definitely our summer buzz word.Luckily fitness expert at Virgin Active Health Centres, Kara Daly, says that short workouts can be just as effective in achieving results. She adds: "In some cases quick workouts can be more effective."A common misconception is that the best way to achieve weight loss is to plod away on a piece of cardio machinery for ages. When in fact interval training sessions are more effective and take a lot less time to complete (ideal for someone with a hectic schedule!)"So if you only have four weeks to shape up, interval workouts should be high on your to-do list.Whether you run, cycle or row, after your warm up work at your maximum capacity for one minute and alternate with a minute of less intensive exercise , then go back up to maximum effort and so on.You'll soon feel your heart pumping and will soon see the results. Image © Polka Dot

