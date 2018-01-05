>
Holiday body | How to lose weight in a month
Diet
Holiday body | How to lose weight in a month


Diet

Slimming down for summer also means rethinking your diet. It could be time to swap chocolate and crisps for fruit and yoghurt.

Nutritional therapist at ThinQ Fitness suggests these tips to see results on your waistline:

"Eat consciously with no distractions - if you do something else at the same time you may not notice the signals from the brain telling you that you are full.

Eat slowly and chew your food well - this aids digestion which is helpful for weight loss.

Stop when you are full - it’s amazing how many people don’t, but when you are eating consciously, it’s easier to do so and therefore reduces the likelihood of weight gain.

Eat three moderately sized meals and two small snacks a day - successful weight control is not about starving yourself, it’s about feeding the body the right food and at regular intervals."

We don't think we could have said it better ourselves.

Still scared about the summer reveal? Not any more.

