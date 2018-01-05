|
How to avoid a hangover: Top tips for partying
How to avoid a hangover:We love a cosy night in with a takeaway, don't get us wrong, but we also love to party. Cocktails with the girls, birthday parties, weddings and even just a few drinks down the pub, we love them all.
But what we don't love is the hangovers the next day, especially if you've got to spend the day at your desk.
We wanted to find out how to avoid a hangover, so we spoke to Dr Sebastian Winckler from The Health Counter.
He told us that the best way to avoid a hangover is to...guess what...not drink too much! "As a general rule men should not regularly drink more than three to four units of alcohol a day, women no more than two to three units," he told us.
But we all know that drinking less is easier said than done.
So we asked Dr Winckler, if we know that we're going to have a heavy night of drinking, what can we do to avoid a hangover?
Sophie Herdman
10/12/2012
