In this article











Eat before you drink

Ok, first things first. Before you start drinking, make sure you eat something.



Yes, we know most people are aware that this is important, but it's easy to forget. Plus, often you put off eating before you go out because you don't want to feel all bloated.



But if you want to avoid the dread of the morning after, food is a winner.



"Food in your stomach slows down the absorption of alcohol in your system," says Dr Winckler.



He suggests eating a bowl of pasta or anything that has lots of carbs. Some high starch fruits like bananas are also good.



Avoid spicy food though because it's likely to give you a dodgy stomach the next day. That means pre-party curries aren't a great idea.



