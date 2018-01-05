>
How to avoid a hangover: Top tips for partying
  
Avoid dark drinks
Did you know that dark drinks can make your hangover worse?

Yep, red wine and dark liquors like whisky and brandy can all make your hangover worse the next day.

According to Dr Winckler, it's thought that this happens because dark drinks have higher concentrations of 'congeners', which are chemicals that add colour and flavour to alcohol but also have a toxic effect on the body.

So stick to white wine (or champagne!) and light liquors like vodka and white rum if you want to be on top form the next day.
Sophie Herdman
10/12/2012
05/01/2018
