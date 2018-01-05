Mixing means more

Remember that old phrase "beer before wine makes you feel fine, wine before beer makes you feel queer"?



Well, actually, according to research, that isn't actually true.



Simply mixing your drinks doesn't make your hangover worse. So why is it that we always seem to feel worse after a night spent drinking different types of beverages?



Some people say that a night out that involves mixing drinks is also likely to be a night out that involves drinking a lot. Think about it - last time you mixed your drinks were you on a big night out or was it a quiet one down the pub? Yep, it's the first isn't it? So it's actually the amount you drink, not what you drink that makes it worse.



Others say that because beer is carbonated, it helps alcohol to be absorbed quicker so you get drunk faster if you start with beer and move onto spirits.



With all of this in mind we're going to avoid beer, avoid shots and try generally to drink a little less.