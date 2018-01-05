>
>
How to avoid a hangover: Top tips for partying
  
Mixing means more
In this article

Mixing means more


Remember that old phrase "beer before wine makes you feel fine, wine before beer makes you feel queer"?

Well, actually, according to research, that isn't actually true. 

Simply mixing your drinks doesn't make your hangover worse. So why is it that we always seem to feel worse after a night spent drinking different types of beverages?

Some people say that a night out that involves mixing drinks is also likely to be a night out that involves drinking a lot. Think about it - last time you mixed your drinks were you on a big night out or was it a quiet one down the pub? Yep, it's the first isn't it? So it's actually the amount you drink, not what you drink that makes it worse.

Others say that because beer is carbonated, it helps alcohol to be absorbed quicker so you get drunk faster if you start with beer and move onto spirits. 

With all of this in mind we're going to avoid beer, avoid shots and try generally to drink a little less.
Sophie Herdman
10/12/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationshipsStars who married the same person twice ...
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         