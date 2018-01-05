In this article











Water and air

It's a classic trick and it really works - have a glass of water in between each alcoholic beverage and you're less likely to get that nasty grog the next day. That's because water helps to dilute the alcohol in your body



"Dehydration is one of the main factors associated with a hangover, drinking water can help lessen the symptoms," says Dr Winckler.



Another hangover preventer is just a little bit of movement.



"Walk home with a friend as the exercise will help increase the metabolism of alcohol," Dr Winckler says.



Never walk home alone though, safety is more important than a lack of hangover.



