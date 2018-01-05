Pre-bed preventatives

Lots of people have their pre-bed hangover prevention tips.



But despite what many people say, there's no proof that popping a paracetamol or having something to eat just before you go to bed will make you feel better in the morning.



Dr Winckler says that the food really has to be in your stomach before you start drinking for it to have an effect.



But there is one thing that will help - it's that magic H2O again! Yep a large glass of water before bed won't completely prevent your hangover, but it sure will help.





