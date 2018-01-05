>
>
How to avoid a hangover: Top tips for partying
 Photo 6/6 
Pre-bed preventatives
In this article

Pre-bed preventatives


Lots of people have their pre-bed hangover prevention tips.

But despite what many people say, there's no proof that popping a paracetamol or having something to eat just before you go to bed will make you feel better in the morning.

Dr Winckler says that the food really has to be in your stomach before you start drinking for it to have an effect.

But there is one thing that will help - it's that magic H2O again! Yep a large glass of water before bed won't completely prevent your hangover, but it sure will help.
Sophie Herdman
10/12/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Celebrity Men with GlassesThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         