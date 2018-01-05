>
>
How to cure a cold: common cold remedies that actually work
  
Honey and lemon
In this article

Honey and lemon


Yep, it's another classic, but that old honey and lemon combo really does help to get rid of those tickly coughs that pop up when you have a cold.

According to Louise, the honey coats the throat and relieves that irritation.

You can buy over-the-counter remedies for that pesky cough, which Louise says have limited use. There are two types - cough suppressants which work on your brain to hold back the cough reflex, and expectorants which help to bring phlegm up. Gross but effective.

 
Sophie Herdman
29/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
100 baby names fit for a royalTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         