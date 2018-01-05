Honey and lemon

Yep, it's another classic, but that old honey and lemon combo really does help to get rid of those tickly coughs that pop up when you have a cold.



According to Louise, the honey coats the throat and relieves that irritation.

You can buy over-the-counter remedies for that pesky cough, which Louise says have limited use. There are two types - cough suppressants which work on your brain to hold back the cough reflex, and expectorants which help to bring phlegm up. Gross but effective.