Drink, drink and drink!

It's true, the answer to a quick recovery from a cold is drink, drink and more drink! Water, of course, is what we mean. Sadly the answer doesn't lie at the bottom of a wine glass.



Drinking lots of fluids, Louise says, stops your body from becoming dehydrated and replenishes any water lost through sweating.



While you can drink tea and coffee, they can dehydrate you, so water and fruit juices that are jam-packed with vitamins to help boost your immune system are best. Aim for eight large glasses of water a day.



