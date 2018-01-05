In this article















Get some rest

This is one of our favourite remedies because it's a great excuse to snuggle up on the sofa or in bed with a film. It's to get lots of rest.



If your cold isn't too bad, that can just mean going out a little less, but if it is bad a few days in bed can be a good idea. Louise says there are no official guidelines for how long you should stay off work - just make that decision based on how you feel. Generally a cold lasts for about a week and the first two or three days are the worst.



Exercise is also a no no when you have a cold (what you mean no being forced to go to the gym? Dammit!). She says that your body needs to pool all of its resources to help it recover.



