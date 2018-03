Visit a doctor

There's no medical cure for a common cold, but if after a week your symptoms are showing no signs of budging, you might want to go to your GP to see if there are any other reasons why it's taking you longer to get healthy again.



Also, remember when you've got a cold to wash your hands regularly. Germs multiply seriously quickly and - if you're nice - you won't want to infect people around you. Make sure you wash in between your fingers too, people often forget that!