>
>

How to get rid of cellulite: anti-cellulite advice

Article in images
  

Cellulite | How can I get rid of cellulite - How to get rid of cellulite: anti-cellulite advice
Cellulite | How can I get rid of cellulite
How can I get rid of cellulite? The eternal question we all ask, especially with summer holidays just around the corner...

In the UK, around 85% of women will suffer from cellulite at some point in their life. And while massage, creams and sport can play a role, they're not enough on their own to get rid of cellulite.

So if you're asking how can I get rid of cellulite? The first place to look is your diet.

Take our quiz to find out what type of cellulite you have, then read on for dietary advice, massage techniques and anti-cellulite products...




PH, CB

 
  
Health and Fitness Editor
06/06/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationshipsStars who married the same person twice ...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018The most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         