How to get rid of cellulite: anti-cellulite advice

Cellulite | How can I get rid of cellulite How can I get rid of cellulite? The eternal question we all ask, especially with summer holidays just around the corner... In the UK, around 85% of women will suffer from cellulite at some point in their life. And while massage, creams and sport can play a role, they're not enough on their own to get rid of cellulite.



So if you're asking how can I get rid of cellulite? The first place to look is your diet.



Take our quiz to find out what type of cellulite you have, then read on for dietary advice, massage techniques and anti-cellulite products...





PH, CB

