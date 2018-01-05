>
>
How to get rid of cellulite: anti-cellulite advice
Article in images

Cellulite quiz: overweight

 

- Cellulite quiz: overweight


Question 3/10 :

Are you really overweight?
 •  Yes. You put a lot of weight on during puberty or during pregnancy
 •  Not necessarily or perhaps you struggle to keep at a stable weight: you know perfectly well what the yo-yo effect means!
 •  Yes, and your weight is still going up, slowly but surely


  
  


3
Health and Fitness Editor
06/06/2011

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         