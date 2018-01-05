>
>
How to get rid of cellulite: anti-cellulite advice
Article in images

Cellulite quiz: sport and exercise

 

- Cellulite quiz: sport and exercise


Question 9/10 :

What do you dislike the most about sport?
 •  Intensive efforts
 •  Endurance efforts
 •  Everything!


  
  


9
Health and Fitness Editor
06/06/2011

Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
The longest celebrity relationshipsThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         