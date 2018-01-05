>
How to get rid of cellulite: anti-cellulite advice
Anti-cellulite meal plan: cutting out salt

 

- Anti-cellulite meal plan: cutting out salt
A typical day to fight oedema cellulite and water retention:

Breakfast
1 drink without milk, sugar or sweetener
1 bowl of brown, buckwheat or sesame rice /or 2 to 3 slices of wholemeal bread /or 2 to 3 rice cakes
1 unsweetened fruit compote
1 knob of fresh butter /or some walnuts

Lunch
1 plate of salad with rapeseed and/or olive oil
1 portion of lean meat or fish
As much veg as you want
Legumes (peas, beans, peanuts, lentils, chickpeas, soybeans) /or brown rice (depending on your appetite)
1 piece of fruit, either cooked, whole or in a compote

Snack
1 piece of fresh fruit or portion of dried fruit
1 handful of black olives /or 1 handful of walnuts, almonds, etc. /or 30g of dark chocolate

Dinner
1 piece of oily fish, white meat or poultry
1 serving of green vegetables, either in a soup, raw or cooked
1 glass of wine (optional)




  
  
06/06/2011
