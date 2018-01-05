Anti-cellulite meal plan: cutting out salt A typical day to fight oedema cellulite and water retention:



Breakfast

1 drink without milk, sugar or sweetener

1 bowl of brown, buckwheat or sesame rice /or 2 to 3 slices of wholemeal bread /or 2 to 3 rice cakes

1 unsweetened fruit compote

1 knob of fresh butter /or some walnuts



Lunch

1 plate of salad with rapeseed and/or olive oil

1 portion of lean meat or fish

As much veg as you want

Legumes (peas, beans, peanuts, lentils, chickpeas, soybeans) /or brown rice (depending on your appetite)

1 piece of fruit, either cooked, whole or in a compote



Snack

1 piece of fresh fruit or portion of dried fruit

1 handful of black olives /or 1 handful of walnuts, almonds, etc. /or 30g of dark chocolate



Dinner

1 piece of oily fish, white meat or poultry

1 serving of green vegetables, either in a soup, raw or cooked

1 glass of wine (optional)







