How to get rid of cellulite: anti-cellulite advice
Anti-cellulite meal plan: cutting out fat

 

A typical day to fight adipose cellulite:

Breakfast
1 drink without milk, sugar or sweetener
1 bowl of brown, buckwheat or sesame rice /or 2 to 3 rice cakes
1 unsweetened fruit compote
1 natural yoghurt
Some walnuts, almonds or hazelnuts

Lunch
1 plate of salad with rapeseed and/or olive oil
1 portion of lean meat, poultry, egg or oily fish
As much fresh veg and legumes (lentils, peas, etc.) as you want

Snack
1 piece of fresh fruit or portion of dried fruit
1 handful of black olives /or 1 handful of walnuts, almonds, etc. /or 30g of dark chocolate

Dinner
1 small portion of animal protein: oily fish, egg
1 serving of green vegetables, either in a soup, raw or cooked without fat
1 glass of wine (optional)




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
06/06/2011
