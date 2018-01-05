Anti-cellulite meal plan: cutting out fat A typical day to fight adipose cellulite :



Breakfast

1 drink without milk, sugar or sweetener

1 bowl of brown, buckwheat or sesame rice /or 2 to 3 rice cakes

1 unsweetened fruit compote

1 natural yoghurt

Some walnuts, almonds or hazelnuts



Lunch

1 plate of salad with rapeseed and/or olive oil

1 portion of lean meat, poultry, egg or oily fish

As much fresh veg and legumes (lentils, peas, etc.) as you want



Snack

1 piece of fresh fruit or portion of dried fruit

1 handful of black olives /or 1 handful of walnuts, almonds, etc. /or 30g of dark chocolate



Dinner

1 small portion of animal protein: oily fish, egg

1 serving of green vegetables, either in a soup, raw or cooked without fat

1 glass of wine (optional)







