Anti-cellulite meal plan: cutting out sugar A typical day to fight fibrous cellulite:



Breakfast

1 drink without milk, sugar or sweetener

1 bowl of brown, buckwheat or sesame rice /or 2 to 3 rice cakes

1 unsweetened fruit compote

1 fromage frais ( not 0% fat)

Some walnuts, almonds or hazelnuts



Lunch

1 plate of salad with rapeseed and/or olive oil

1 portion of lean meat, poultry, egg or oily fish

1 serving of slow carbs: legumes (broad beans, flageolet beans, peas, etc.) or cereals (brown rice, polenta, wholewheat pasta, etc.)



Snack

1 piece of fresh fruit or portion of dried fruit

1 handful of black olives /or 1 handful of walnuts, almonds, etc. /or 30g of dark chocolate /or half an avocado



Dinner

1 source of animal protein: oily fish, egg, lean meat

1 serving of green vegetables, either in a soup, raw or cooked

1 herbal tea







