How to get rid of cellulite: anti-cellulite advice
Article in images

Anti-cellulite meal plan: cutting out sugar

 

A typical day to fight fibrous cellulite:

Breakfast
1 drink without milk, sugar or sweetener
1 bowl of brown, buckwheat or sesame rice /or 2 to 3 rice cakes
1 unsweetened fruit compote
1 fromage frais (not 0% fat)
Some walnuts, almonds or hazelnuts

Lunch
1 plate of salad with rapeseed and/or olive oil
1 portion of lean meat, poultry, egg or oily fish
1 serving of slow carbs: legumes (broad beans, flageolet beans, peas, etc.) or cereals (brown rice, polenta, wholewheat pasta, etc.)

Snack
1 piece of fresh fruit or portion of dried fruit
1 handful of black olives /or 1 handful of walnuts, almonds, etc. /or 30g of dark chocolate /or half an avocado

Dinner
1 source of animal protein: oily fish, egg, lean meat
1 serving of green vegetables, either in a soup, raw or cooked
1 herbal tea




  
  
06/06/2011
