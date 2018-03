Aromatherapy Associates Revive Body Gel - Aromatherapy Associates anti-cellulite product Revive Body Gel from Aromatherapy Associates is packed with pure essential oils to help fight cellulite.



Pink grapefruit stimulates, purifies and encourages elimination of toxins; rosemary helps with detoxification; juniper berry invigorates, cleanses and purifies; while Damask Rose water hydrates, tones and revitalises the skin.





Revive Body Gel

RRP: £27.50 for 200ml

www.aromatherapyassociates.com