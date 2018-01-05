>
>
How to get rid of cellulite: anti-cellulite advice
Article in images

Karin Herzog Dynamic Duo - Karin Herzog anti-cellulite product

 

- Karin Herzog Dynamic Duo - Karin Herzog anti-cellulite product
Karin Herzog's Dynamic Duo promises improvement to skin's texture within the first two days of using it. While oxygen starts to drain away any water retention, circulation is speeded up, encouraging lumpy, bumpy bits to diminish. Meanwhile, the Vitamin B12 found in Tonus B12 turns fat into energy, leaving skin firmer and smoother.


Karin Herzog Dynamic Duo
RRP: from £48 for Silhouette (150ml) and Tonus B12 (150ml)
www.karinherzog.co.uk




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
06/06/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Tricks and tips for an active new yearYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Jessica Albas maternity styleThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         