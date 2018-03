GUAM FangoCrema Cool Formula (Active Mud Cream) - GUAM anti-cellulite product This is a cooling mud-based cream with a refreshing menthol vapour. It contains the patented GUAM® seaweed formula blended with phyto-extracts, caffeine and menthol.



Particularly good for sensitive skin, it combats the unsightly effects of cellulite while increasing circulation and moisturising the skin.





GUAM FangoCrema Cool Formula (Active Mud Cream)

RRP: £26.55 for 250ml

Available from www.beautique.com