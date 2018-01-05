>
>
How to get rid of cellulite: anti-cellulite advice
Article in images

Elemis Body Sculpting Firming Cream - Elemis anti-cellulite product

   

This specialist cream enhances circulation to release trapped fats and prevent new fatty cells from forming.

Peru liana, sea fennel and brown algae scoparia help to inhibit fat storage; bitter orange petal detoxifies skin and increases lymphatic circulation; while organic silicium and mineral rich spring sea water assist in firming and toning the skin.


Elemis Body Sculpting Firming Cream
RRP: £40.90 for 200ml
Available from www.feelunique.com



Also on Sofeminine:
> How to lose weight in a month
> Quiz: healthy eating habits
> Chat with other cellulite sufferers in our forums




  
 
Health and Fitness Editor
06/06/2011
Reader ranking:3/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesJennifer Aniston's dating history
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?Kate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         