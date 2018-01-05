Cellulite caused by excess salt in diet Excessive water retention Good news: your cellulite is probably characterised by Excessive water retention, which is the easiest type to fight!



Your problem?

Like a lot of women, you tend to retain water, either for hormonal reasons or because of poor blood circulation.



Your prescription:

Limit all foods that encourage water retention, such as salt or casein in dairy products.



And get plenty of Vitamins E, C, K and P, flavonoids and proteins, which improve the permeability of blood vessels, thin the blood and fight against the formation of oedemas.



Eat:

All vegetables, sprouted seeds, nuts and pulses (lentils, peas, etc.), brown rice, oily fish (tuna, sardine, salmon, etc.), seafood, lean meat, eggs, fruits, oleaginous fruit (walnuts, almonds, etc.), certain oils (rapeseed, walnut, grapeseed, olive), honey, green tea.



Reduce:

Salt, pork, cheese, yoghurts, fromage frais, wholemeal and wholegrain starchy foods.



Cut out:

Fried food, milk, cooked meats, fatty meats, smoked meat/fish, ready meals, white bread, biscuits, cakes, sweet foods.







