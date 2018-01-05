>
How to get rid of cellulite: anti-cellulite advice
Cellulite caused by excess fat in diet

 

Cellulite caused by excess fat in diet
Excessive adipose (fat) tissue

Your cellulite is probably characterised by Excessive adipose (fat) tissue. No need to panic, you can do something about it!

Your problem?

You have an excess storage of fat.

To put it clearly, as you're eating more than you're burning, your body transforms the surplus energy into fat reserves.

Your prescription:
Reduce your energy intake by eating less fatty and less processed foods, and introuducing quality foods, in other words, fresh foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals (fruit and vegetables) and in protein (meat, fish, eggs).

Eat:
All veg, sprouted seeds, nuts and pulses (lentils, peas, etc.), brown rice, whole wheat cereals, durum wheat, rye bread, oily fish (tuna, sardine, salmon, etc.), seafood, lean meats, eggs, natural yoghurts, fruits, oleaginous fruit (walnuts, almonds, etc.), certain oils (rapeseed, grapeseed, olive), honey, green tea.

Reduce:
All animal fats, especially butter.

Cut out:
All fried food, cheese, milk, cooked meats, lamb, beef, pork and the fatty parts of other meats, smoked meat/fish, ready meals, white bread, biscuits, cakes, sweet foods.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
06/06/2011
