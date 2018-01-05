Cellulite caused by excess sugar in diet Hardening of the collagen fibres Your cellulite is probably characterised by the Hardening of the collagen fibres, which unfortunately isn't the easiest to get rid of. Read our advice to help you limit it at least.



Your problem?

Collagen fibres are surrounded by fat cells and as they stiffen, the fat cells get trapped under the skin. This results in the unsightly and stubborn "orange peel" effect. The deterioration of collagen is directly caused by excess sugar in the diet. Your prescription:

Reduce the amount of sugar you consume (especially in the evening, and especially industrially-produced sugar) and increase your consumption of anti-oxidant substances such as Vitamins E and C, carotenes, selenium and zinc.



Eat:

All veg, sprouted seeds, nuts and pulses (lentils, peas, etc.), brown rice, whole wheat cereals, durum wheat, rye bread, oily fish (tuna, sardine, salmon, etc.), seafood, lean meats, eggs, natural yoghurts, fruits, oleaginous fruit (walnuts, almonds, etc.), certain oils (rapeseed, grapeseed, olive), honey, green tea.



Reduce:

Potatoes, sweetcorn, sweetened milk-based desserts, fruit compotes.



Cut out:

All types of sugar in the evening, milk, commercial fruit juices, all 0%-fat foods (because without fat, lactose, a sugar naturally found in dairy products, is less easily absorbed), fried food, cold meats, the fatty parts of meat, fatty meats, smoked meat/fish, ready meals, white bread, biscuits, cakes, sweet foods.





