>
>
How to get rid of cellulite: anti-cellulite advice
Article in images

Cellulite caused by excess sugar in diet

 

- Cellulite caused by excess sugar in diet
Hardening of the collagen fibres

Your cellulite is probably characterised by the Hardening of the collagen fibres, which unfortunately isn't the easiest to get rid of. Read our advice to help you limit it at least.

Your problem?
Collagen fibres are surrounded by fat cells and as they stiffen, the fat cells get trapped under the skin. This results in the unsightly and stubborn "orange peel" effect.

The deterioration of collagen is directly caused by excess sugar in the diet.

Your prescription:
Reduce the amount of sugar you consume (especially in the evening, and especially industrially-produced sugar) and increase your consumption of anti-oxidant substances such as Vitamins E and C, carotenes, selenium and zinc.

Eat:
All veg, sprouted seeds, nuts and pulses (lentils, peas, etc.), brown rice, whole wheat cereals, durum wheat, rye bread, oily fish (tuna, sardine, salmon, etc.), seafood, lean meats, eggs, natural yoghurts, fruits, oleaginous fruit (walnuts, almonds, etc.), certain oils (rapeseed, grapeseed, olive), honey, green tea.

Reduce:
 Potatoes, sweetcorn, sweetened milk-based desserts, fruit compotes.

Cut out:
All types of sugar in the evening, milk, commercial fruit juices, all 0%-fat foods (because without fat, lactose, a sugar naturally found in dairy products, is less easily absorbed), fried food, cold meats, the fatty parts of meat, fatty meats, smoked meat/fish, ready meals, white bread, biscuits, cakes, sweet foods.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
06/06/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street Spoilers'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Stars who married the same person twice ...How do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         