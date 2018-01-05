Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Health & Fitness
Health
Diets
Fitness
All articles
Diabulimia Is The 'World's Most Dangerous Eating Disorder' You Probably Don't Know About
Bad News Gym Bunnies, Working Out Is Giving You Wrinkles
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Fitness
All articles
Home
>
Health and Fitness
>
Fitness
How to get rid of cellulite: anti-cellulite advice
Article in images
Anti-cellulite products
How to get rid of cellulite: Top 5 tips
Fighting cellulite
Losing cellulite
Advice for pampering your legs - Leg toning exercises: how to...
Health and Fitness Editor
06/06/2011
Article Plan
How to get rid of cellulite: anti-cellulite advice
▼
Quiz: what type of cellulite?
Cellulite quiz: cellulite and family health
Cellulite quiz: overweight
Cellulite quiz: heavy, swollen legs
Cellulite quiz: when did your cellulite appear?
Cellulite quiz: visible veins, circulation problems and rolls of fat
Cellulite quiz: sweet, savoury and fatty foods
Cellulite quiz: eating at meal times
Cellulite quiz: sport and exercise
Cellulite quiz: snacking habits
Cellulite caused by excess salt in diet
Anti-cellulite meal plan: cutting out salt
Cellulite caused by excess fat in diet
Anti-cellulite meal plan: cutting out fat
Cellulite caused by excess sugar in diet
Anti-cellulite meal plan: cutting out sugar
Massaging techniques to reduce cellulite
Anti-cellulite products
Madara Anti-Cellulite Body Cream - Madara anti-cellulite product
Aromatherapy Associates Revive Body Gel - Aromatherapy Associates anti-cellulite product
Soap & Glory Slimwear Slenderizing Body Balm - Soap & Glory anti-cellulite product
Karin Herzog Dynamic Duo - Karin Herzog anti-cellulite product
GUAM FangoCrema Cool Formula (Active Mud Cream) - GUAM anti-cellulite product
Elemis Body Sculpting Firming Cream - Elemis anti-cellulite product
Don't miss...
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Play Our 2048 Game!
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!